International Development News
Development News Edition

China says some tariffs must be cancelled on both sides for trade deal with U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:04 IST
China says some tariffs must be cancelled on both sides for trade deal with U.S.

China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a "phase one" trade deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. The proportion of tariffs cancelled must be the same, and how much tariffs should be cancelled can be negotiated, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry.

Both sides have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel the additional tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, Gao said.

Also Read: TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways may pick up stake in Air India: CEO Al Baker

Qatar Airways is keen to spread its wings in India which ranks as one of the worlds fastest-growing aviation markets. We will be interested to invest in Air India if we have very strong investors together with us, said its Chief Executive O...

Mass surveillance fears as India readies facial recognition system

As India prepares to install a nationwide facial recognition system in an effort to catch criminals and find missing children, human rights and technology experts on Thursday warned of the risks to privacy and from increased surveillance.U...

Ek Mulaqaat - A Tribute to Khayyam Saheb

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, a connoisseur and efficacious music composer from times of cinema like Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi passed away on 19 August 2019. To reminiscence his essence in popular songs and Indian classical art, Tagbin pr...

Russia has retaliation ready if U.S. quits Open Skies treaty - RIA

Russia has drawn up retaliatory measures in case the United States leaves the Open Skies treaty, a pact which allows both countries to conduct surveillance flights over each others territory, the RIA news agency reported late on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019