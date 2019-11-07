International Development News
Development News Edition

Holocaust survivor given police escort in Italy after threats

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:39 IST
Holocaust survivor given police escort in Italy after threats
Image Credit: Pixabay

Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre has been placed under police protection after she received threats from far-right fanatics, security sources said on Thursday, highlighting concern about rising extremism in Italy.

Segre, 89, called last month for the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism and anti-Semitism after she was the subject of a daily barrage of abuse on social media. Italy's right-wing parties did not back her proposal and the resulting controversy has only added to the abuse, with a neo-Nazi group this week hanging up a banner to denounce anti-fascism close to where she was making a public appearance.

Segre declined to comment on being assigned a police escort. A security source said the police were only accompanying her to public events and were not providing round-the-clock protection. "It must be said that Liliana receives vastly more messages of support and solidarity than she does hate messages," said Paola Gargiulo, Segre's chief of staff.

Segre was deported from Italy to Auschwitz in 1944 when she was 13 - one of 776 Italian children under the age of 14 who were sent to the Nazi concentration camp. Only 25 survived. She has dedicated much of her time in recent years to visiting schools to recount the horrors of the Holocaust and was named a life Senator in 2018.

Israel's ambassador to Italy, Dror Eydar, expressed dismay at the news Segre needed a police escort. "An 89-year-old Holocaust survivor under guard symbolizes the danger that Jewish communities still face in Europe today," he wrote on Twitter.

Government ministers also expressed solidarity. "Forgive us, Liliana. The politics of hate will not stop your commitment, nor ours," said Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova on Twitter. There was no immediate comment from the leaders of the main rightist parties, the League and Brothers of Italy, who had opposed Segre's call for a parliamentary commission, warning that it could lead to censorship.

The Centre of Contemporary Jewish Documentation (CDEC), said anti-Semitism appeared to be increasing in Italy but was still much less pronounced than in France and Britain. CDEC researcher Stefano Gatti said that until the beginning of November 190 cases of anti-Semitism had been reported in Italy against 197 in all of 2018 and 130 in 2017.

Most were social media attacks and verbal insults, with just two acts of minor violence registered this year. "The anti-Semitism we are seeing is getting more aggressive, but the number of anti-Semites in Italy is largely stable," said Gatti, pointing to surveys that suggested around 11 percent of Italians were hostile to or prejudiced against Jews.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Woman gang-raped, blackmailed

A 19-year-old woman was allgedly raped by three men in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said Thursday. The accused allegedly abducted the woman in an auto rickshaw when she was returning home in Nalasopara area on the evening of Oct...

Turkey arrests 17 on suspected IS links

Ankara, Nov 7 AFP Turkish police arrested 17 foreigners on Thursday suspected of ties to the Islamic State group, state news agency Anadolu reported. The 17, whose nationalities were not given, were arrested in Ankara and taken for interrog...

Modi greets UAE president on his re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of the United Arab Emirates.I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our&#160; friendship and ...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' may trigger heavy rain, Odisha govt gears up

With Cyclone Bulbul set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm soon and trigger heavy rain in Odisha, the state government Thursday issued a revised advisory asking the districts to brace up for possible flood- like situation and waterlo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019