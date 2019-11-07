International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey arrests 17 on suspected IS links

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:41 IST
Turkey arrests 17 on suspected IS links
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish police arrested 17 foreigners on Thursday suspected of ties to the Islamic State group, state news agency Anadolu reported. The 17, whose nationalities were not given, were arrested in Ankara and taken for interrogation by counter-terrorism officers, Anadolu said.

Turkey has highlighted its efforts to crack down on the Islamic State group (IS) following the assassination of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the United States last week. Turkish officials said they arrested Baghdadi's sister this week and announced they had been holding his wife since last year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that members of Baghdadi's entourage were seeking to enter Turkey and that several -- "close to double figures" -- had been arrested. In the early years of the Syrian conflict when Turkey was keen to see the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, it was accused of failing to prevent the passage of jihadists over its border.

That changed following a series of IS attacks within Turkey, and Ankara joined the US-led anti-IS coalition in 2015. It has again been accused of undermining the battle against IS in recent weeks with its military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, who have been the key ground force against IS and were crucial to locating Baghdadi. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

As bigotry stirs globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims recall lesson in tolerance

Bosnias Jews and Muslims on Thursday marked the bicentenary of the rescue of a dozen Jews from an Ottoman-era governors jail, saying their liberation by Sarajevo Muslims is a great example of co-existence at a time of rising global sectaria...

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

The renewal of The Last Kingdom Season 4 was announced in December last year via the series official Twitter account. Since then, the avid viewers when the fourth season will be aired on the small screens. They are also ardent to know what ...

UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up promising offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro ...

4 SDMC employees suspended for negligence of duties during anti-pollution activities: Officials

Two officials and as many sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation were on Thursday suspended by authorities for alleged negligence of duties in carrying out activities meant for curbing pollution, SDMC officials said. An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019