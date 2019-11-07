Dr Angela Wilkinson takes charge of SG & CEO of the World Energy Council

Dr Angela Wilkinson has succeeded Dr Christoph Frei as the Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council as of November 1st, 2019.

Dr Wilkinson previously served as the Senior Director, Scenarios and Business Insights, World Energy Council, leading the insights program and strengthening the Council's drive to energy transition impact. She is one of the world's leading global energy future experts, an experienced senior business executive, distinguished Oxford scholar and published author. Dr Angela Wilkinson brings over 30 years of experience in leading national, international and global strategic challenge and transformation initiatives.

Dr Wilkinson worked as a senior executive in strategic advisory roles including the public private, academic and civil sectors. Before joining the World Energy Council, Angela led an upgrade in strategic foresight at the OECD, based in Paris. Prior corporate experience includes decades in Royal Dutch Shell and British Gas plc.

Angela is an Associate Fellow, Said Business School, Oxford and a Strategic Foresight Fellow of the GOA, USA. She is a member of two international advisory boards (HSE, Russia; ECI, Oxford) and is a Fellow of the World Academy of Arts and Science.

Dr Wilkinson has published four books and numerous articles. Angela has a PhD in Physics and is Founder and CEO, Oxford Futures Limited.

Mr. Jean-Marie Dauger, Chairman, World Energy Council, said: "It is a great satisfaction, that our new Secretary General is a woman for the first time in the Council's nearly 100 years history. Angela's expertise and experience will be highly valuable to support the global World Energy Council's members community to navigate through the grand energy transition the world is now facing."

Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General, World Energy Council, said: "I am excited about the opportunity to enhance the influence and extend the impact of the World Energy Council in these turbulent times of transition. I am committed to moving the needle in accelerating successful energy transitions worldwide."

The 2020 Africa Energy Indaba, the Africa regional event of the World Energy Council, will host Dr Wilkinson at her first African event, since taking the realm at the World Energy Council. Dr Wilkinson will be chairing the Indaba Energy Leaders Dialogue and participating in the Ministerial Roundtable at the event.

(With inputs from Africa Energy Indaba 2020)