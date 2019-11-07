International Development News
Development News Edition

Dr Angela Wilkinson takes charge of SG & CEO of the World Energy Council

The selection of Dr. Angela Wilkinson was announced in the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 of the World Energy Council at Abu Dhabi.

Dr Angela Wilkinson takes charge of SG & CEO of the World Energy Council
Dr Angela Wilkinson Image Credit: World Energy Council

Dr Angela Wilkinson has succeeded Dr Christoph Frei as the Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council as of November 1st, 2019.

Dr Wilkinson previously served as the Senior Director, Scenarios and Business Insights, World Energy Council, leading the insights program and strengthening the Council's drive to energy transition impact. She is one of the world's leading global energy future experts, an experienced senior business executive, distinguished Oxford scholar and published author. Dr Angela Wilkinson brings over 30 years of experience in leading national, international and global strategic challenge and transformation initiatives.

Dr Wilkinson worked as a senior executive in strategic advisory roles including the public private, academic and civil sectors. Before joining the World Energy Council, Angela led an upgrade in strategic foresight at the OECD, based in Paris. Prior corporate experience includes decades in Royal Dutch Shell and British Gas plc.

Angela is an Associate Fellow, Said Business School, Oxford and a Strategic Foresight Fellow of the GOA, USA. She is a member of two international advisory boards (HSE, Russia; ECI, Oxford) and is a Fellow of the World Academy of Arts and Science.

Dr Wilkinson has published four books and numerous articles. Angela has a PhD in Physics and is Founder and CEO, Oxford Futures Limited.

Mr. Jean-Marie Dauger, Chairman, World Energy Council, said: "It is a great satisfaction, that our new Secretary General is a woman for the first time in the Council's nearly 100 years history. Angela's expertise and experience will be highly valuable to support the global World Energy Council's members community to navigate through the grand energy transition the world is now facing."

Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General, World Energy Council, said: "I am excited about the opportunity to enhance the influence and extend the impact of the World Energy Council in these turbulent times of transition. I am committed to moving the needle in accelerating successful energy transitions worldwide."

The 2020 Africa Energy Indaba, the Africa regional event of the World Energy Council, will host Dr Wilkinson at her first African event, since taking the realm at the World Energy Council. Dr Wilkinson will be chairing the Indaba Energy Leaders Dialogue and participating in the Ministerial Roundtable at the event.

(With inputs from Africa Energy Indaba 2020)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cycl...

Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal mine accidents

Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents. Paying tributes to the coal miners who laid down their lives in mine acc...

Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next weeks public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Schiff, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019