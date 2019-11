BRIEF-S. Africa's Eskom Says Co Will Implement Stage 2 Loadshedding On Thursday Evening

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS WILL IMPLEMENT STAGE 2 LOADSHEDDING ON THURSDAY EVENING FROM 22:00 UNTIL 05:00 LOCAL TIME

* S.AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS LOST THREE ADDITIONAL GENERATION UNITS ON THURSDAY * S.AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS RISK OF LOADSHEDDING FOR FRIDAY REMAINS HIGH IF GENERATION UNITS DO NOT RETURN OVERNIGHT Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2NTmUbe]

