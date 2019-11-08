International Development News
Development News Edition

EU hails 'fast, ambitious' pace towards digital tax

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 00:52 IST
EU hails 'fast, ambitious' pace towards digital tax
Image Credit: Wikipedia

An international effort to better tax tech giants such as Google or Facebook has achieved surprising results, a top EU official said on Thursday. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who takes over as the EU's digital supremo next month, made her comments at the Web Summit in Lisbon, a major European conference for high tech.

Expectations are rife that the G20 group of the world's biggest economies will seal an OECD proposal that aims to find an agreement on taxing global tech giants by June next year. If achieved, the deal will have survived major resistance, including by Washington and low tax nations such as Ireland or Luxembourg where big tech have set up international headquarters.

"Usually there is no reason to be optimistic about taxes... but when it comes to digital taxation, development has been fast and quite ambitious on the level of the OECD," Vestager told reporters. The proposal "is met with quite some enthusiasm also outside of Europe," she added.

According to Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD's top tax negotiator, "designing fundamental changes in such a short time is not easy and should not go wrong. "But I think it is feasible because there is so much political pressure that countries want a solution... The subject is extremely political, people no longer want to wait," Saint-Amans told AFP in Lisbon The scramble to find a solution became urgent when public outrage exploded over profit shifting by multinationals, which critics say deprives governments of their fair share of tax revenue.

Tech giants with towering profits are accused of shirking tax in countries from where they shift huge earnings to low-tax nations. Ireland, backed by Sweden and Denmark, last year torpedoed an EU effort to draw up a European digital tax, saying a broader solution by the OECD was the best way.

The OECD proposal -- negotiated by 134 countries -- would mean reallocating some profits and taxation rights to countries where digital giants do business, regardless of where the giants are headquartered. The new rules would mean that such companies would be taxed in places where they conduct significant business even if they do not have a physical presence there -- an increasing reality in the digital age.

Many countries have proposed their own tax but France made the most noise by implementing its own, which prompted US President Donald Trump to threaten retaliation with tariffs on French wines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House-sources

An agreement between the United States and China to roll back existing tariffs as part of a phase one trade deal faces fierce internal opposition at the White House and from outside advisers, multiple sources familiar with the talks said. T...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as China, US agree to remove tariffs in phases

U.S. stocks were higher late on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, though indexes pared gains after another report raised fresh worries about the outlook for a deal. China said it had ...

Lawmakers release impeachment probe testimony of senior State Department official

The House committees leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump released a transcript on Thursday of a closed-door deposition of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.Kent, who is scheduled to testify publicly on Nov....

Avalanche G Grubauer (lower body) to miss two games

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer will sit out the teams next two games due to a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. Grubauer, who is considered day-to-day, will miss home games against the Nashville Predators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019