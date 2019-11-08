One killed in tank explosion in Syria's Banias oil refinery - state media
One person was killed and several injured in an explosion in one of the tanks in Syria's Banias oil refinery near the Mediterranean coast after repairs, state media said on Thursday.
The refinery is one of the largest in Syria. State media did not elaborate.
