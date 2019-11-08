Geodrill says two employees killed in Burkina Faso attack
Geodrill Limited said on Thursday two of its employees were killed, after an ambush near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37.
The incident took place between Fada and Boungou in East Region of Burkina Faso on Wednesday. Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday.
Canadian gold miner Semafo said on Wednesday several people had been killed when a convoy transporting some of its workers was attacked on a road in eastern Burkina Faso.
