Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests dies -hospital authorities
A student of a Hong Kong university who fell during protests at the weekend died early on Friday morning, hospital authorities said, setting the stage for a fresh wave of demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology students' union said the man was a 22-year-old surnamed Chow who was a two-year undergraduate in the computer science department.
The student was believed to have fallen in the early hours of Monday in the New Territories district of Tseung Kwan O, police said.
