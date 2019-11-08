REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong student who fell during protests dies, fresh unrest likely A student at a Hong Kong university who fell during protests at the weekend died early on Friday morning, marking the first student death during the anti-government demonstrations that have roiled the city and set the stage for fresh unrest.

BRAZIL-CORRUTPION-COURT/ Top Brazil court ends early prison rule in decision that could free Lula

Brazil’s Supreme Court decided on Thursday to end the mandatory imprisonment of convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal, a politically charged ruling that may lead to the release of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-GUNS-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: Trump administration moves closer to easing gun exports

The Trump administration has passed a key milestone in a long-delayed rule change that would make it easier to sell U.S. firearms outside the United States, including assault rifles and ammunition, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. ELECTION-WARREN-HEALTHCARE-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Economist who backed Warren healthcare plan has doubts about her wealth tax A leading economist who vouched for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s healthcare reform plan told Reuters on Thursday he doubts its staggering cost can be fully covered alongside her other government programs.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-TRADE/

China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods in a “phase one” trade deal if it is completed, officials from both sides said on Thursday, sparking division among some advisers to President Donald Trump.

BOEING-737-LIONAIR/ Indonesia's Lion Air finds cracks in two 737 NGs with fewer flights than FAA safety directive

Lion Air has found structural cracks in two Boeing Co 737 NG planes with fewer flights than a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) threshold for checks, Indonesia’s aviation safety regulator said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-LGBTQ/ LGBTQ characters on U.S. television at all time high

Shows like “Batwoman,” “Pose,” and “Euphoria” have brought the number of lesbian, gay and transgender characters on U.S. television to a record high, helping to accelerate acceptance of sexual diversity in wider society, according to a report issued on Thursday. RUSSIA-YANDEX/ROBOTS

Robot Wars: Russia's Yandex begins autonomous delivery testing Russian internet giant Yandex has started testing autonomous delivery robots, the latest addition to its technological arsenal, the company said on Thursday.

SPORTS GOLF-PRESIDENTS/

Woods confident there will be no Ryder repeat at Presidents Cup Tiger Woods says he will be well rested when he leads the United States as playing captain at next month's Presidents Cup in Australia and is confident there will be no repeat of his poor performance at last year's Ryder Cup.

SOCCER-USA-LAG/IBRAHIMOVIC Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return, says MLS chief

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has said. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MEXICO-VOILENCE/

'Like Afghanistan': relatives of Mexico massacre urge acceptance of US help Angry relatives of the nine American citizens massacred in a suspected gangland ambush in northern Mexico urged the government to accept U.S. help in rooting out drug cartels which one said had was making the country "like Afghanistan."

8 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT EU-ECOFIN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU finance ministers meet for monthly talks European Union finance ministers meet to discuss climate finance, sales tax issues and taxation of digital companies.

8 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FREIGHT (PIX)

Brexit delay leaves French haulier's border chaos gamble hanging in the balance As the risks of a no-deal Brexit loomed in 2018, Dieppe-based road haulage boss Bruno Beliard took a bet on the risk of border chaos and switched his cross-Channel operations to non-accompanied freight. Britain's delayed departure from the EU leaves him lumbered with higher costs while UK-EU trade remains friction-free -- but it is a costly gamble he says may still pay off if Britain leaves the single market.

8 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT POLAND-NORDSTREAM/

Poland's anti-monopoly office to announce big fine related to Nord Stream 2 Poland's anti-monopoly office to announce a significant fine as part of its proceedings against Russia's Gazprom and five European firms responsible for financing the planned Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

8 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests has died- hospital authorities

A student of a Hong Kong university who fell during protests at the weekend died early on Friday morning, hospital authorities said, setting the stage for a fresh wave of demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city. 8 Nov 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

TURKEY-NATO/ Erdogan spokesman holds news conference after meeting with "E3" delegations

Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, holds a news conference after a meeting of delegations with the "E3", France, Germany and Britain, who are gathering ahead of a four-way leaders meeting to be held at the NATO summit on Dec. 3-4. 8 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GERMANY-USA/POMPEO SPEECH (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at fall of the Berlin Wall anniversary

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. 8 Nov 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

EUROZONE-FRANCE/LEMAIRE France's Finance Minister Le Maire holds news conference

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds a news conference in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers. 8 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHISTLEBLOWER (ANALYSIS) ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trump's Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised hearings, party officials and strategists say. 8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-EU/ (PIX) Germany's Merkel , EU's von der Leyen hold news conference

Germany's Merkel and European Commission president von der Leyen hold news conference in the German chancellery 8 Nov 07:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) Budget official called to testify in impeachment inquiry

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to hear closed-door testimony from Mark Sandy, an associate director for national security programs at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who has been summoned by the committee, is not expected to appear. 8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/ Turkey's Erdogan makes speech at Islamic event

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at an event to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad (1400 GMT). 8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GERMANY-USA/POMPEO-MERKEL STATEMENTS (TV) Pompeo, German Chancellor Merkel speak to reporters in Berlin

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery. 8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

EU-COMMISSION/VON DER LEYEN (PIX) (TV) EU Commission president speaks on the situation in Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a speech on the present situation in Europe, with opening remarks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 8 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

Fate of "Dreamers" in Supreme Court's hands The fate of around 700,000 young immigrants, known as "dreamers," is in the hands of the conservative Supreme Court, which on Nov 12 will weigh President Donald Trump's plan to end a program that protects them from deportation.

8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

