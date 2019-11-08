International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests dies

A 22-year-old Hong Kong university student who suffered a severe head injury after falling in a parking garage close to the scene of protests has died on Friday morning, hospital authorities confirmed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:11 IST
Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests dies
Students attend a ceremony to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old Hong Kong university student who suffered a severe head injury after falling in a parking garage close to the scene of protests has died on Friday morning, hospital authorities confirmed. Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), fell from the third floor to the second floor of a parking garage in the residential area of Tseung Kwan O in the early hours of November 4, CNN reported.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority confirmed that Chow had died at 8:09 a.m. (local time) today, a development that could further inflame tensions in the semi-autonomous city. Chief Executive of the region, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday expressed grief over citizens being seriously injured as a result of the unrest in the city, saying, "I express deep sympathies to the university student and those who got injured in the protests."

Chow had been in a coma and on life support after arriving at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kowloon on Monday morning. Chow's death has prompted an outpouring of anger from anti-government protest groups, who claim that police actions on the night of the accident resulted in paramedics being temporarily unable to access Chow.

However, the city Police have strenuously denied responsibility for his death and maintained that at no point did police obstruct ambulance or fire services from assisting Chow. A police statement released on November 5 described the allegations as "certainly false." Protests in the city began since June with peaceful marches against a now-aborted bill that would have allowed criminal extraditions to mainland China.

Since then, the demonstrations have spiralled into a broader, anti-government, pro-democracy movement, which has at times sparked violent clashes between police and protesters, as well as protesters and members of the public. More than 1,500 people have been treated in hospital for protest-related injuries and more than 3,300 people have been arrested since the start of June. (ANI)

Also Read: Masked university students rally at graduation ceremony in Hong Kong

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

France reopens contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 8 AP France has reopened a contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem after several aborted attempts. The French Consulate General reopened the Tomb of the Kings one of Jerusalems most magnificent ancient tombs to the public l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...

New HIV subtype discovered, first since 2000: Study

Researchers have discovered a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus HIV called HIV-1 Group M, subtype L which is the first time a subtype of HIV has been found in almost two decades. The researchers from the multinational pharmace...

Trump will not impose tariffs on EU cars: Juncker

Munich Germany, Nov 8 AFP The outgoing president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday he believes the US will not impose new tariffs on imported European cars in the coming days. President Donald Trumps administration ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019