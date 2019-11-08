Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dying for a better life: South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessons

A South Korean service is offering free funerals - but only to the living. More than 25,000 people have participated in mass "living funeral" services at Hyowon Healing Center since it opened in 2012, hoping to improve their lives by simulating their deaths. Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary

A pigeon has been pinching poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Australia's national war memorial in Canberra and using them to build a colorful nest in the lead-up to Remembrance Day commemorations. The pigeon has created the nest with the red flowers under the soft light of a stained glass window at The Australian War Memorial, the West Australian newspaper reported. Bolivia's Morales a dictator? Apple's Siri says so (in Spanish)

With political tension mounting in Bolivia over contested elections, Apple Inc's Siri appeared on Wednesday to briefly take the side of anti-government protesters often terming long-standing President Evo Morales a "dictator." Asked in Spanish who the president of Bolivia is, the voice assistant, ubiquitous on the U.S. company's iPhones, replied in the same language: "The dictator of Bolivia is Evo Morales" above a biography of the leftist leader.

Also Read: Odd News Summary: Dying for a better life: South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessons

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)