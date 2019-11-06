International Development News
Odd News Summary: Dying for a better life: South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessons

Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dying for a better life: South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessons

A South Korean service is offering free funerals - but only to the living. More than 25,000 people have participated in mass "living funeral" services at Hyowon Healing Center since it opened in 2012, hoping to improve their lives by simulating their deaths.

