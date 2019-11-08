Pakistan to let ex-PM Sharif go abroad for medical treatment -foreign min
Pakistan will allow Nawaz Sharif to leave the country for medical treatment, its foreign minister told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "Doctors are recommending that he perhaps needs to go abroad for further examination," foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.
"If that is what medical treatment requires, the government has been positive. The prime minister has said everything possible should be done to show his life is protected." Three-time PM Sharif, 69, was released on bail last month from a seven-year sentence for corruption after repeated medical issues.
Also Read: UPDATE 5-California wine-country fire began near damaged PG&E tower
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In third reshuffle in less than a year, Saudi Arabia appoints new foreign minister
Saudi Arabia names new foreign minister in generational shift
Jailed ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with acute immune disorder
Lahore High Court grants bail to ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds
Jaishankar meets Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, discusses development cooperation