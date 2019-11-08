Brazil Justice Minister says ruling that could free Lula must be respected
A decision by Brazil's top court, which could free former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, should be respected, Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Friday.
Brazil's Supreme Court decided on Thursday to end the mandatory imprisonment of convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal. The politically charged ruling could liberate Lula, as the former president is known, who is currently behind bars for corruption.
