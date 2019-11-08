UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relatives in the aftermath of the tragic incident. Police have said that they are in touch with the Vietnamese authorities on the issue of repatriating the bodies.

"This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores", Sputnik quoted Tim Smith, the assistant chief constable of Essex Police, as saying. Bodies of 31 men and eight women were found from inside a truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometers east of London, UK. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were arrested in connection with the incident, and three were later released on bail. (ANI)

