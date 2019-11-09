International Development News
Development News Edition

Dow agrees to USD 77M environmental settlement in Michigan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Traverse City
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 05:24 IST
Dow agrees to USD 77M environmental settlement in Michigan
Image Credit: Pixabay

Dow Chemical Co. has agreed to fund environmental restoration projects worth an estimated USD 77 million to compensate for decades of pollution by its plant in Midland, Michigan, officials said Friday. A deal between the company and government agencies calls for improvements to fish and wildlife habitats tainted by dioxins and other hazardous substances from Dow's manufacturing complex in its headquarters city of Midland.

The chemical giant also will pay for new public recreation areas with trails, fishing platforms, and boating launches. "This settlement has been more than a decade in the making by a combined team of state, federal and tribal partners working together for the benefit of Michigan's environment and precious natural resources," state Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

The company said it has set aside money to cover the Midland restoration. The agreement would be legally binding and needs a federal judge's approval to take effect.

It would resolve a complaint filed by government agencies that alleges the company's pollution harmed birds, fish, invertebrates and mammals in the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers and their watersheds. Dow's facility began operating in 1897. For generations, it dumped or incinerated wastes that contaminated the 50-mile-long (80-kilometer-long) river valley, which extends into Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, with dioxins and related compounds linked to cancer and other illnesses.

The cleanup of the Tittabawassee River began in 2007 and is expected to be finished in 2021. No completion date has been set for the other waterways. The pollution has prompted warnings to limit the consumption of some fish and wild game and to avoid touching the soil in certain areas, including parks.

Under the agreement, Dow will pay for 13 natural resource projects in Midland, Saginaw and Bay counties that will affect a combined 8,000 acres (3,200 hectares). Construction of a fish passage ramp at a Tittabawassee River dam will provide hundreds of miles of new habitat for migratory species, while the state Department of Natural Resources will get funding to build spawning reefs in Saginaw Bay.

Other projects will protect and restore wetlands, farmlands and forests. About 2,000 acres (800 hectares) of private land will be shielded from development through conservation easements. An expansion of the Shiawassee National Wildlife Reserve will provide more room for hunting.

Biking and nature trails will be developed in preserved Tittabawassee flood plain areas habitat south of Midland. As part of the settlement, Dow will pay USD 15 million to a team of trustees including officials with state and federal agencies and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan.

Some of the money will be used to maintain and monitor the effectiveness of the 13 projects, while at least USD 5 million will fund additional natural resource initiatives selected by the trustees with advice from the public. Dow also will reimburse government agencies for costs of studying how its pollution affected the environment.

In a statement, the company said it was "committed to working cooperatively with the ... trustees to move forward with implementation of the proposed restoration plan over the next five years." The trustees will host a public meeting November 21 in Saginaw to provide more details about the plan, said Matthew Schneider, US attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

"We are thankful to Dow and the trustees for their work in reaching this excellent result, which will benefit the residents of the Saginaw Bay area and the wildlife and waterfowl that inhabit it," Schneider said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong faces 24th weekend of protest after student's death

Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent ch...

2 dead, dozens injured as Australia wildfires raze homes

Canberra Australia, Nov 9 AP Wildfires razing Australias drought-stricken east coast have left two people dead and several missing, more than 30 injured and over 100 homes destroyed, officials said Saturday. Around 1,500 firefighters were b...

UPDATE 1-Slain in Mexico, 7-month-old twins buried in rain-swept funeral

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Friday for the burial of a mother, her months-old twins and two other children on the fringes of a township founded by breakaway Mormons in Mexico, in a second funeral for the victims of a brazen armed ambus...

Bloomberg files papers paving way for US presidential bid

New York business tycoon Michael Bloomberg paved the way for a shot at the US presidency, registering as a candidate in the Alabama Democratic primary race before Fridays filing deadline. Although the billionaire has not publicly announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019