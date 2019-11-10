International Development News
Development News Edition

French IS suspects want to go home, and 'go on with my life'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 18:00 IST
French IS suspects want to go home, and 'go on with my life'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three French women who escaped from a camp for suspected jihadists in northern Syria say they want to go home and face whatever legal action France requires over their alleged links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group. The three, interviewed in Syria's Suluk town, controlled by Syrian rebels backed by Turkey, said they had fled during the chaos of Turkey's incursion into Syria last month and turned themselves over to Turkish forces in hopes of returning home.

The women, who declined to give their names, suggested they were prepared to go France for the sake of their children, adding that conditions in the camp in Ain Issa, run by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), had been very hard. The women gave no details of their life before detention. They are believed to be among the wives and children of former IS fighters killed or detained after the jihadist group was expelled from its strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

Ankara's unilateral offensive angered Washington and Turkey's main European NATO allies, who fear a return of IS in the region. European countries are especially concerned about foreign Islamic State fighters and adult relatives returning to Europe. France has said citizens who joined the militant group, which operated in both Syria and Iraq, should be tried near where crimes were committed.

However Turkey says it will start repatriating IS detainees to their own countries on Monday, sending them back even if their citizenships have been revoked. The women's preferred destination was France.

"We want to go back for our children to go on with their lives," said one of the women, who like the others wore the niqab or full-face veil. "I've been here for five years and I want to go back and go on with my life, go back to the time I lost. That's it."

A second woman said she wanted to return to France "quickly" and whatever the French courts decided was "not a problem". Their lives in the detention had been difficult. "Children got sick very quickly. There was not much to eat," she said. "I want to go back to France with my son, (who is) 2-12 years old."

A third woman said: "We have no problems with a ruling in France. It is for that reason that we handed ourselves over to the Turks, to go back to our country." Turkey launched an offensive into northeastern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia last month following a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from the region. The move prompted widespread concern over the fate of Islamic State prisoners in the region.

The YPG is the main element of the SDF, which has been a leading U.S. ally in beating back IS in the region. It has kept thousands of jihadists in jails across northeastern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Spain held a parliamentary election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment. Following are snapshots of the main parties and leadersPEDRO SANCHEZ...

Flamingoes flock late to Agra sanctuary due to delayed rains

Around 100 flamingoes have flocked to the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary here in what is being perceived as the beginning of the migratory birds arrival for the season, an official said on Sunday. The assemblage of the birds, natives of Gujara...

Congress doesn't want President's rule in Maha: Chavan

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didnt want Presidents Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJPs announcement that it would not form government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said ...

Ayodhya verdict: 10 held for provocative behaviour in MP

Eight people were arrested in Seoni and two in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for posting objectionable messages on social media and bursting crackers after Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, police said on Sunday. In Gwalior, Dinesh Singh Chauhan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019