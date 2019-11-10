Nepal's Hindu community welcomes Ayodhya verdict

The Hindu community in Nepal has welcomed the Indian Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case and expressed their happiness by lighting candles. India's Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. People of Janakpurdham, 250 km south of Kathmandu, celebrated the verdict by lighting candles and tradition oil lamps in the premises of historic Janaki Temple, according to a local resident.

The Mahantha of the temple Ram Roshan Dash distributed sweets to hundreds of devotees in and around the Janaki Temple. Janakpur is known as the birthplace of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama.

The verdict has honored the sentiments of millions of Hindus around the world, said Dash. This is a historic verdict in favor of all those who believe in Sanatana dharma, he said. The Hindu community members also lighted candles in Birgunj and Rajbirajn of South-East Nepal to celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict.

"The Nepalese Hindu community regards the verdict as a positive step, and we welcome the decision," said Narottam Vaidya, a former treasurer of Pashupati Development Trust and lawmaker from province No 3. "This has helped to resolve the sensitive religious issue in a balanced and appropriate manner," he said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Nepal said that it would organize special Bagmati Ganga Aarati at the Pashupatinath Temple to mark the verdict.

