Shooting in Sweden kills 1 teen, leaves another wounded

  PTI
  Helsinki
  Updated: 10-11-2019 19:41 IST
  Created: 10-11-2019 19:36 IST
Shooting in Sweden kills 1 teen, leaves another wounded
Swedish police say a 15-year-old boy has died and another teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in a busy square in the southern city of Malmo. Malmo police said Sunday the slain boy was one of two people hit after unknown assailants opened fire into a pizza parlor where the victims were about 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses saw the attackers flee the scene on bicycles.

The shooting took place just minutes after an explosion in another Malmo district where a bomb set under a car detonated, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to other cars. Police couldn't say yet if the two incidents were linked.

Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city, has seen several explosions and shootings in the past few years in cases linked mainly to organized crime and feuding gangs.

