International Development News
Development News Edition

Jordan to retake lands leased by Israel in 1994 peace accord

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 21:42 IST
Jordan to retake lands leased by Israel in 1994 peace accord
Image Credit: Twitter(@KingAbdullahII)

Jordan's king announced Sunday that two pieces of land leased by Israel would be returned to the "full sovereignty" of Jordan as the two countries marked a chilly 25th anniversary of their landmark peace agreement. Israel has controlled the agricultural lands for over 70 years and had been permitted to lease the areas under the 1994 peace agreement, with the assumption that the arrangement would be extended once again.

Even amid mistrust and a looming deadline, Israel was hoping a solution could be found. But King Abdullah II's announcement to parliament seemed to put an end to that and Jordan is set to reclaim full control of the areas this week. "I announce the end of the annex of the two areas, Ghumar and Al-Baqoura, in the peace treaty and impose our full sovereignty on every inch of them," he said.

It marked a new blow to relations that began with great optimism but have steadily deteriorated. Following up on a historic interim peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians a year earlier, Israel's then-prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin and the late King Hussein of Jordan signed a peace agreement on Oct. 26, 1994 with President Bill Clinton in attendance and all three leaders delivered moving speeches promising warm relations and a better future. It was only the second peace deal between Israel and an Arab country, following Egypt. The accord remains a vital strategic asset for both countries, who maintain tight security cooperation and joint economic projects. But with little progress toward a Palestinian state, the close contact hasn't trickled down to the average citizen — especially in Jordan, where most people have Palestinian roots. Israeli policies in east Jerusalem, where Jordan has custodial rights over Muslim holy sites, have also raised tensions.

Last year, Jordan chose not to renew a clause of the peace treaty that granted Israel use of two enclaves inside Jordanian territory, called Tsofar and Naharayim in Hebrew. Naharayim, located along the Jordan River in northern Israel, has become a popular tourist site. It includes a small park and picnic area, the ruins of a historic power station and the "Island of Peace," where Israelis can briefly enter Jordanian territory without having to show their passports.

The site has a painful history. In 1997, a Jordanian soldier opened fire at an Israeli crowd, killing seven schoolgirls on a class trip. After the shooting, King Hussein traveled to Israel to ask forgiveness from the girls' families. Twenty years after his death, Hussein remains a beloved figure in Israel for what was seen as a courageous act. (AP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Maha impasse: BJP declines, Guv invites Sena to stake claim

Hours after the BJP declined to form government in Maharashtra on Sunday, Governor Bhagat Singh Khoshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to indicate the willingness and ability of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over format...

Test cricketers begin practice with pink ball in Bengaluru

Indian Test cricketers, including batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and young gun Mayank Agarwal, have started practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here, beginning their preparations for the countrys first ever day-n...

Ligament injury rules Taylor out of T20 series against India Women

West Indies womens team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India after suffering a ligament strain. In Taylors absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the s...

NRI authors hail SC's Ayodhya verdict, say it will strengthen India's social fabric

A day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, some NRI authors on Sunday lauded the judgment, saying it will strengthen Indias social fabric. The Hindi authors, who had come to attend the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019