Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib's 1MDB trial will proceed

Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak's first trial linked to the 1MDB scandal will proceed after a judge ruled Monday that prosecutors had made a sufficient case, boosting efforts to bring him to justice over the mammoth fraud.

The former prime minister must enter his defence on seven charges related to the theft of 42 million ringgit (USD 10.1 million) from a former unit of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali told the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

