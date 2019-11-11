International Development News
Development News Edition

One Semafo worker still missing after deadly Burkina convoy attack - CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ouagadougou
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:05 IST
One Semafo worker still missing after deadly Burkina convoy attack - CEO
Image Credit: Pixabay

One worker is still missing in Burkina Faso after last week's attack on a convoy carrying employees of Canadian gold miner Semafo, its chief executive, Benoit Desormeaux, said at a briefing in the Burkinabe capital on Monday.

He had been asked how many workers were still unaccounted for following the ambush on the Semafo convoy in the eastern region of Est last Wednesday. At least 39 were killed, making it the worst such attack for years in a country plagued by jihadist violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Vice Prez bats for political empowerment of women by providing them quota in Parliament

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pitched on Monday for political empowerment of women by providing adequate reservation for them in Parliament and state legislatures. At the third convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, he exp...

Shiv Sena's claim on formation of a government in

Shiv Senas claim on formation of a government inMaharashtra still stands legally Aaditya....

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was ruined. There wer...

Expedite pending cases relating to SC & S T: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that pending cases relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to be expedited and the law department should appoint special public prosecutors in different special courts for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019