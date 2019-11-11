International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Israeli troops kill West Bank Palestinian, U.N. demands probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 23:33 IST
UPDATE 2-Israeli troops kill West Bank Palestinian, U.N. demands probe
Image Credit: Reuters

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said, drawing a U.N. demand for the incident to be investigated.

They said 22-year-old Omar Badawi was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp, near Hebron city. It was not immediately clear if he had taken part in the protests marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops were sent into Al-Aroub in pursuit of local Palestinians who had thrown rocks at cars on a nearby road, and opened fire when confronted by "a large number of rioters", some of them with petrol bombs.

The fatal shooting was under investigation, she added. Video circulated on social media, and which could not immediately be verified by Reuters, showed a young man with a what appears to be a piece of white cloth in his hand emerging hesitantly from an alleyway. A shot rings out and he collapses.

"Shocking to see the video (of) today's killing of Omar Badawi by Israeli security forces," Nickolay Mladenov, U.N. special coordinator for Middle East peace, tweeted, adding that the Palestinians appeared to have "posed no threat to anyone". "Such acts must be thoroughly investigated," Mladenov said.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-brokered peace talks with Israel stalled in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

Boeing on Monday said it expected the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month. In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updat...

Soccer-No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the teams first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions. Liverpool enter the...

Construction laborers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and laborers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speakin...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honor, homeland ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019