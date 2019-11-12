UPDATE 1-Attack in Damascus kills two, wounds six - state media

At least two people were killed and six wounded in an attack in the early hours of Tuesday that targeted a building in Damascus, the Syrian capital, state television said.

The building, which state media identified as a civilian home, is located near the Lebanese embassy in Mezzah, a western district of the capital that is home to Damascus University and many foreign embassies. State media did not say who had carried out the attack.

