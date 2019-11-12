Damascus attack hit Islamic Jihad official's home, group says

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said an attack was carried out against the home of one of its officials in Damascus on Tuesday, killing the man's son. In a statement issued in Gaza shortly after an Israeli airstrike there killed a top Islamic Jihad commander, the group identified the official who it said had been targeted in the Syrian capital as Akram al-Ajouri. s

The Islamic Jihad statement did not immediately accuse anyone in the Damascus incident. Israel's military declined to comment.

