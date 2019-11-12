International Development News
Development News Edition

Guru Nanak's teaching very much aligned to core values of Singapore: PM Lee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:18 IST
Guru Nanak's teaching very much aligned to core values of Singapore: PM Lee
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are very much aligned to the core values of Singapore and the principles of an open, inclusive, and diverse society. In a message on his Facebook page, Lee greeted the Sikh community here on Guru Nanak's 550th birthday celebration and thanked them for their continued contributions to Singapore.

"I am glad Guru Nanak's spirit of service continues in the Sikh community here today. The gurdwaras (seven Sikh temples) here serve free vegetarian meals to thousands daily, regardless of religion or race. Also, happy that the local Sikh community's year-long anniversary celebrations have embraced the ethos of volunteerism and public service to all Singaporeans," he said. "These teachings are very much aligned to the core values of Singapore, and the principles of an open, inclusive, and diverse society," Lee added.

Singapore's 12,000 Sikh community launched 550 birthday celebrations of the Sikh faith founder a year ago with a series of programs and community-led participation in multi-racial Singapore society activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

People should follow Guru Nanak's teachings, work to eliminate social disparities: Prez

Asserting that Guru Nanak Dev lives in our hearts, President Ram Nath Kovind called upon people on Tuesday to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. He also impressed upon people to imb...

UPDATE 1-Moldova's fledgling government brought down by no confidence vote

Moldovas government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption. Sandu had formed an uneasy coaliti...

Moldova government loses no-confidence vote

Moldovas government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.Sandu had formed an uneasy coalitio...

WB Guv moves with 'Z' category central forces security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been accorded Z category protection by the union home ministry, Tuesday attended programs with his new security cover. According to Raj Bhawan sources, the Z category security cover by central p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019