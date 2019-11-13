International Development News
Development News Edition

US congressional caucus to hold hearing on situation in Kashmir on Nov 14

A bipartisan US congressional caucus will hold a hearing on November 14 to examine the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the context of region's history.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 08:40 IST
US congressional caucus to hold hearing on situation in Kashmir on Nov 14
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A bipartisan US congressional caucus will hold a hearing on November 14 to examine the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the context of region's history. This will be the second congressional hearing on Kashmir after the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the same in a statement, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission said, "Witnesses will examine the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the context of the region's history..., and will offer recommendations for action by Congress." The hearing will be open to Members of Congress, congressional staff, the interested public, and the media.

The panelists include, Anurima Bhargava, Commissioner, US Commission on International Religious Freedom; Haley Duschinski, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Center for Law, Justice and Culture, Ohio University; Sehla Ashai, Human rights lawyer Yousra Fazili, Human rights lawyer and Kashmiri-American cousin of Mubeen Shah, detained Kashmiri businessman; Arjun S Sethi, Human rights lawyer and Adjunct Professor, Georgetown Law John Sifton, Asia Advocacy Director, Human Rights Watch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Giants hire Kapler to be next manager

Coming off their third straight losing season, the San Francisco Giants are once again turning to a former Los Angeles Dodger to fill a huge vacancy. The team announced Tuesday night it has hired Gabe Kapler to be its next manager, replacin...

Has always been great to have duels with Sergio Ramos: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munichs striker Robert Lewandowski has said that it has always been great to have duels with Real Madrids defender Sergio Ramos. Over the years, Lewandowski has been seen battling it out with defenders like Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool,...

Ex-Team Sky coach Sutton storms out of doping probe medical tribunal

London, Nov 13 AFP The ex-head coach of British Cycling and Team Sky Shane Sutton reacted with fury at a medical tribunal in Manchester on Tuesday after being forced to defend himself against accusations of bullying, doping and lying. Repre...

One dead after suspected suicide bombing in Indonesia

Medan, Nov 13 AFP A suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in Indonesia has left at least one attacker dead, authorities said Wednesday. The explosion happened around 845 am local time 0145 GMT at a police compound in Medan on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019