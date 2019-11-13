International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Australians shelter and flee as firefighters battle 150 bushfires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:01 IST
UPDATE 4-Australians shelter and flee as firefighters battle 150 bushfires
Image Credit:

Australian officials ordered people in several communities, including a major tourist destination, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday as firefighters struggled to contain more than 150 bushfires raging across the east coast.

While cooler weather overnight brought some relief for firefighters in New South Wales (NSW) state, attention shifted to its northern neighbour, Queensland, where hot, dry and windy conditions brought severe fire danger. Authorities issued a "leave immediately" warning, the highest level, for several areas including Noosa, a beachside holiday destination 150 km (93 miles) north of Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said. "The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington told Reuters many of the residents in the affected north, accessible only by ferry or via the beach, had got out this week. But he added that winds were picking up, making things particularly tricky.

"There are plenty of crews battling the fire, including two helicopters," he said. The blaze in Noosa is one of more than 80 fires across Queensland, leaving firefighters stretched.

QFES said one its water-bombing helicopters crashed while battling a fire in Pechey, west of Brisbane, though the pilot escaped with minor injuries. Bushfires are common in Australia's hot, dry summers, but the ferocity and early arrival of the fires in the southern spring this year has caught many by surprise.

The blazes have claimed three lives and destroyed about 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) of farmland and bush, fuelled by extremely dry conditions after three years of drought, which experts say has been exacerbated by climate change. 'OUT OF WATER'

The hot and windy conditions are set to spike again next week. "We will not have all these fires contained before then," NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney. "We will not have all these fires contained and locked up for many, many weeks."

"Unfortunately, what we need is rain ... and there is certainly nothing in the forecast for the foreseeable future that's going to make any discernible difference to the conditions." Some 300 homes have been destroyed in NSW in recent days, Fitzsimmons said, as flames stretched from the state's north coast to within metres of homes in Greater Sydney.

No deaths were reported on Tuesday as warning systems and evacuation plans appeared to save lives in the face of what officials said was the greatest threat in at least a decade. "It was just chewing up everything," Karen Weston told Australian Broadcasting Corp from an evacuation centre of a fire near Taree on the mid-north coast. "I've survived two other bushfires before this but never anything like this."

Academy award-winning actor Russell Crowe tweeted photos and video footage on Wednesday of firefighters using helicopters to waterbomb his property near Nana Glen, a rural community some 580 km (360 miles) north of Sydney. Crowe said the property had "lost a couple of buildings", some fires were still burning and "we are out of water".

The fires have sparked increasingly acrimonious debate over climate and fire-prevention policies, with the ruling conservative Liberal Party and the minor opposition Australian Greens exchanging barbs. Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was among those who have suggested that climate activists were at least partly responsible for the fires by lobbying to reduce so-called back burns, fires deliberately lit to clear dry undergrowth.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, meanwhile, said linking the fires to the government's support of the coal industry was "the ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital city greenies". Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has declined to comment on climate change during the crisis, has called for moderation in the debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Former Karna Speaker Ramesh Kumar heaves sigh of relief on SC

Former Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday expressed a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court upheld his decision to disqualify 17 Congress- JDS MLAs. Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification- to that extent, its a sigh of rel...

SC to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on pleas seeking review of Sabarimala verdict

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of its decision to allow entry of women of all age group in Keralas Sabarimala Temple. The apex court will deliver its judgme...

GCPL s BBLUNT Re-energizes Growth With a Keen Eye on E-commerce and New Innovations in Their Hair Care and Styling Range

MUMBAI, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- BBLUNT, a premium hair care and styling products range from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, is vying for significant growth with an aggressive e-commerce first strategy. Over time, th...

Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019