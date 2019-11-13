Tesla's Berlin move reflects Germany's carmaking prowess - minister
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla's announcement that it will build its first European factory near Berlin as a result of Germany being renowned as a carmaking hub.
"We take notice of this decision and we see it as recognition of Germany as a location for making cars," Altmaier told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
