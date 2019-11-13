International Development News
Development News Edition

Venice floods: Mayor blames Climate change for the High Tides

An elderly man has died in the worst floods to hit Venice in more than 50 years, as Mayor Luigi Brugnaro blamed climate change for the high tides and is prepared to declare a state of emergency.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Venice
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:27 IST
Venice floods: Mayor blames Climate change for the High Tides
A flooded St Mark's square is pictured during exceptionally high water levels in Venice on Wednesday. Photo/Reuters. Image Credit: ANI

An elderly man has died in the worst floods to hit Venice in more than 50 years, as Mayor Luigi Brugnaro blamed climate change for the high tides and is prepared to declare a state of emergency. These are the effects of climate change," Brugnaro said in a Twitter post.

The unnamed man was killed on Tuesday night while he was trying to run electric pumps at his home on the island of Pellestrina,CNN quoted Alessandro Bertasi, spokesman for Venice's mayor as saying. The popular tourist destination was struck by an exceptionally high tide on Tuesday night, which peaked at 187 centimeters (73.6 inches), according to a statement by Venice's government Wednesday morning.

Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro, in a tweet, said: "We're currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency." In another tweet, Brugnaro also blamed climate change for the unusually high tides, and said the tide was "a wound that will leave a permanent mark."

Adding that over 30 volunteers will be deployed on Wednesday to help with the clean-up, the Tide Forecasting and Reporting Center of Civil Protection said that almost 45% of the city was flooded. St Mark's Square, one of the lowest parts of the city, was one among the worst-hit areas in the city.

According to government statistics, it is the worst flooding in Venice since 1966, when the city was hit by tides up to 194 cm (76.4 inches) high. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Metro services should not be free, but fares should be low: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that he believed metro services should not be free but the fares must be low. Puri was attending the Urban Mobility India UMI conference here.As a politician, I believe that the fare of the m...

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Scientists seem to have cracked the secret of longevity of supercentenarians -those over the age of 110 years. New studies have found that these really old people possess an excess of cytotoxic CD4 T, a type of immune cells. Scientists used...

CORRECTED-Turkey sends American Islamic State fighter to U.S. after stalemate with Greece

Turkey sent an American citizen Islamic State suspect to the United States by plane on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, after the man was refused entry to Greece earlier this week as Ankara began to repatriate militants.Turkis...

Chidambaram to remain in jail as HC dismisses his bail plea in INX Media money laundering case

Former finance minister P Chidambaram will remain in Tihar Jail with the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail plea on Friday in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him are serious in n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019