International Development News
Development News Edition

UN chief: Terrorists strengthen foothold in Africa's Sahel

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 07:29 IST
UN chief: Terrorists strengthen foothold in Africa's Sahel
UN Secretary-General António Guterres. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that terrorist groups have strengthened their foothold across Africa's Sahel region, which is experiencing escalating violence. The UN chief said in a report to the UN Security Council circulated Wednesday that the expanding foothold is "making large swaths of territory unstable and stoking ethnic, violence, especially in Burkina Faso and Mali."

Guterres said combatting terrorism in the Sahel "cannot be outsourced" to the G5 Sahel Force established by Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad and Mauritania, or to the region or to the African continent. "Terrorism is a global issue, and the entire international community has a responsibility to contribute to the collective effort of tackling extremist violence in the Sahel, along with other cross-border challenges, including trafficking in persons, illicit goods, weapons and drugs, and migration and displacement," he said.

The secretary-general said the challenges the Sahel is facing are caused by poverty, marginalization, impunity and weakened government presence, "and are compounded by the impact of climate change and the scarcity of natural resources." Civilians are bearing the brunt of the violence, Guterres said, calling the numbers "shocking." "Since January alone, more than 1,500 civilians have been internally displaced across the five countries, representing more than twice the number of persons displaced in 2018," he said. Burkina Faso has experienced the most significant rise, with 486,000 displaced people this year compared with 80,000 last year, he said.

Guterres' report focused on the G5 Sahel force, which he said "continues to face significant training, capability and equipment shortfalls" that hamper its operations. "The lack of air assets, armored vehicles, and transport capabilities and individual protection equipment compounds the threat posed by the use of improvised explosive devices," he said. But Guterres said he is "particularly encouraged" by the commitment of leaders of the West African regional group ECOWAS at a summit in September to pledge "USD 1 billion to fight terrorism and extremism over the next five years."

He said this "illustrates a willingness to take ownership and address the challenges facing the countries." Guterres also welcomed contributions from the European Union and others, and noted the US provision of equipment and training to troops from Chad, Mauritania, and Niger. But he said the G5 Sahel force will need more support "to fully play its role and yield more tangible results" in combating the Islamic State and other extremist groups.

Guterres reiterated his call for "predictable and sustained funding to the force" by the UN Security Council, which the United States and others have so far blocked. Acting US Ambassador Jonathan Cohen said in May that the Trump administration continues to believe bilateral aid is the best way to support the G5 force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Islanders beat Leafs again, stretch streak to 13

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period Wednesday night, as the red-hot New York Islanders hung on to edge the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in Uniondale, N.Y. Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard and Cas...

FOREX-U.S.-China trade deal doubts lifts yen, A$ hits 1-month low

Doubts over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a preliminary trade deal helped to lift safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc on Thursday, while pulling the yuan lower. Adding to pressure, Chinese r...

Despite Kashmir anger, China's Xi invites India's Modi to visit again next year

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit China again next year after two informal summits between the men in each others countries, despite deep disagreement over the disputed Kashmir region. Xi ...

Cycling-Lotto Soudal optimistic on Thijssen after horror crash

Lotto Soudal are optimistic that rider Gerben Thijssen will recover from a horrific crash at the Ghent Six Day that saw him suffer three small brain hemorrhages. The 21-year-old Belgian also broke his collarbone and three ribs when he crash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019