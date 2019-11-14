Six family members killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza: official
Six members of the same family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip, the health ministry of the coastal Palestinian enclave said on Thursday.
The deaths bring the toll from Israeli strikes targeting Islamic Jihad militant sites to 32 since Tuesday, while 350 rockets have been fired at Israel, according to Israeli military data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
