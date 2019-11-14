UPDATE 1-Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew -Global Times

The Hong Kong government is expected to announce a weekend curfew, China's Global Times reported on its Twitter feed on Thursday, citing sources, but the tweet was later deleted.

The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralyzed parts of the Chinese-ruled city for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns.

The Global Times is a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily.

