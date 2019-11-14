International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew -Global Times

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew -Global Times
Image Credit: Flickr

The Hong Kong government is expected to announce a weekend curfew, China's Global Times reported on its Twitter feed on Thursday, citing sources, but the tweet was later deleted.

The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralyzed parts of the Chinese-ruled city for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns.

The Global Times is a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China paper says Hong Kong curfew tweet withdrawn due to insufficient information

An influential state-backed Chinese newspaper on Thursday withdrew a tweet saying the Hong Kong government was expected to announce a weekend curfew, after its editor said there was not sufficient information to back up the report.Chinas Gl...

UPDATE 3-Islamic Jihad, Israel halt hostilities in Gaza, 34 Palestinians dead

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel halted hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday following Egyptian- and U.N.-mediated efforts to end the worst surge in fighting in months. Islamic Jihad said a truce went into...

Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar

A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional formats health. A Sunil Gavaskar vs Andy Rober...

Government Printing Works reviewing contract following children fall ill

The Government Printing Works GPW says it is reviewing the contract it has with a service provider following an incident in which children and educators in Limpopo fell ill after inhaling an unpleasant smell from examination papers.The affe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019