UAE, Egypt launch USD 20 bn joint investment programme: official

Abu Dhabi, Nov 14 (AFP) The United Arab Emirates and Egypt on Thursday launched a USD 20 billion joint investment programme to develop "economic and social projects".

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made the announcement during a visit to the Emirati capital by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"We launched a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt worth USD 20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet. (AFP) IND

