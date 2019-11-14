China will further prioritise stabilizing growth - premier Li
China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will further prioritize stabilizing growth, according to state media on Thursday citing a meeting he had with local officials.
China's regional differentiation in economic performance is widening, with some regions showing weakening growth, said Li. China will further prioritize maintaining growth within a reasonable range, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
