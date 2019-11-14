International Development News
PML-N knocks approaches court against conditional nod for Nawaz Sharif travel

Rejecting the government's conditions on allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday approached Lahore High Court against Imran Khan-led cabinet's decision.

pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif .

Rejecting the government's conditions on allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday approached Lahore High Court against Imran Khan-led cabinet's decision. Addressing a press conference alongside the PML-N's top leadership, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif accused the government of playing "dirty politics" on the former prime minister's health, reported Dawn.

PML-N decision comes a day after Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Farogh Naseem announced that Sharif will be given "one-time" permission to travel aboard for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks. The permission will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond "to the tune of PKR 7-7.5 billion." Sharif had refused to travel abroad for his medical treatment under the conditions proposed by the government.

The law minister had said that the permission is "not conditional to anyone's consent" and has been granted to fulfil the government's obligations in view of Nawaz's "adverse critical medical condition". The PML-N had said in its statement that the surety bonds had already been submitted and constitutional and legal requirements had been met at the time of security Sharif's bail from high courts.

Nawaz is required to travel to London for treatment after his health deteriorated in the Kot Lakhpat jail where he was serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case. He was rushed to hospital from the prison last month after his personal physician Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors have been struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.

Sharif was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List. (ANI)

