International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'Digital revolution' excluding the most vulnerable, world leaders told

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:56 IST
UPDATE 1-'Digital revolution' excluding the most vulnerable, world leaders told

(Adds quotes) By Zoe Tabary

LONDON, Nov 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From tackling diseases to improving transport, technology like data and artificial intelligence has unleashed a wave of opportunities, but those still exclude society's most vulnerable citizens, according to a leading human rights researcher. The "digitisation of information" impacts every sector in society but not everyone benefits equally, said Carly Kind, head of the Ada Lovelace Institute, a British-based research body named after the British mathematician and computer pioneer.

"We see huge power imbalances in terms of who governs, hoards and uses data, and in what ways," said Kind, who previously led a European Commission-funded project on data governance and privacy regulation. Tech giants, once seen as engines of economic growth and a source of innovation, have come under fire on both sides of the Atlantic for allegedly misusing their power and for failing to protect their users' privacy.

Glen Weyl, a principal researcher at the research arm of U.S. tech giant Microsoft, said that "tech companies make up five of the six largest companies in the world and they have a business model driven effectively by surveillance." "We need a society that treats people as agents of their own privacy rather than passive subjects in a surveillance state," he said at the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference in London on Thursday.

Kind cited the criminal justice system as one area where marginalised communities have been discriminated against by the use of facial recognition and algorithms. Computers have become adept at identifying people in recent years, unlocking a myriad of applications for facial recognition, but critics have voiced concerns that the technology is still prone to errors.

"Research shows that policing technologies predicting where crime might occur can be informed by biased datasets," said Kind. "That could lead them to wrongly identify black people and people of colour as more likely to offend, and create over-policing in certain areas."

She likened new technologies to climate change, saying that those who had the least say are often the most affected. Kind said the best way to ensure technology was a "force for good" and used in an ethical manner was to involve the public in debating such issues.

"Companies need to be more transparent, and communicate to people how their data is being used," said Kind, who took up her post in July. "But the biggest onus is on the state: one of the lessons from Brexit is that people feel disconnected from policymaking."

Kind called on governments to adopt a "precautionary approach" to adopting new technologies. "It's not about banning things or strictly regulating what we don't understand, but through best practice taking a slow and steady approach and figuring out what will bring everyone along on the ride," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Goa Congress leader says negligence of officials, contractors has led to fatal accidents

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the negligence of officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways and called upon Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately direct the P...

Grasim Industries Q2 net profit at Rs 1,473 crore

Aditya Birla Groups flagship firm Grasim Industries on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,472.77 crore for the July-September period helped by good performance of its subsidiaries UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital. Gr...

Iraq's young protesters: "We're not leaving, even if this lasts 40 years"

Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, they populate the protest barricades of Baghdad, chanting for the government to fall.Young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-governme...

Noida: FIR registered in fake muster roll case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a case in connection with the alleged preparation of a fake muster roll by the Home Guards Commandant Office at Surajpur police station. The muster roll is a list of officers and men in a mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019