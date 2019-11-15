U.S. 'getting close' to trade deal with China - White house economic adviser
The United States is getting close to a trade agreement with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, citing what he called very constructive discussions with Beijing. Kudlow said the world's two largest economies were in close touch via telephone, and an agreement could be reached soon.
"We're getting close," he told an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. "The mood music is pretty good."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Council on Foreign Relations
- White House
- China
- Beijing
- Washington
ALSO READ
White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal - Kudlow
Impeachment inquiry focuses on 2 White House lawyers
UPDATE 2-White House picks Thomas Storch as new senior trade adviser
UPDATE 1-White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal - Kudlow
White House picks Thomas Storch as new senior trade adviser