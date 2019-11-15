International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkish investor acquires Russia's Intourist from Thomas Cook

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:26 IST
Turkish investor acquires Russia's Intourist from Thomas Cook
Image Credit: Geograph

A Turkish investor has acquired Intourist, one of Russia's largest tour operators and former Soviet monopolists, from collapsed travel group Thomas Cook Group, the Russian company said Friday. Neset Cockar, "the second-largest shareholder in the Thomas Cook Group, has today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Intourist from the Thomas Cook Group," Intourist said in a statement, not revealing how much the deal was worth.

Cockar, who also owns Turkish tour operator Annex, was quoted as saying: "Once we have recapitalized and restructured Intourist, we intend to share Intourist with the Russian people through an IPO to celebrate its glorious comeback." Intourist is Russia's oldest tour operator, created by the Soviet authorities in 1929 to organize highly controlled visits to the USSR for foreign visitors. It was privatized in the early 1990s.

Late last year Thomas Cook bought Intourist from billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov's Sistema holding firm. Thomas Cook collapsed in September this year, triggering Britain's biggest peacetime repatriation of stranded holidaymakers.

Friday's deal will see Cockar acquire Thomas Cook's "inbound, outbound and domestic tour operator businesses, as well as retail stores, technology, and other assets," Intourist said. "Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals," it added.

Intourist "is a very solid brand in the history of both Russian and international tourism and we simply cannot let it vanish," Cockar said. Intourist is a "very valuable asset," said Viktor Topolkarayev, the company's director.

"The company sustained its regular commercial activities despite the difficulties of Thomas Cook in the UK," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tulip Diagnostics to Acquire Biosense Technologies in India - Extends Capabilities in Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Tulip Diagnostics has acquired Biosense Technologies Pvt Ltd. Based in Mumbai, Biosense, offers novel in-vitro diagnostics point-of-care testing solutions through its team of 120 employees. Based out of Goa,&#160;Tulip is one of the countr...

Anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats take opinion poll lead

The anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats have overtaken the Social Democrats to become Swedens most popular party for the first time, an opinion poll showed on Friday, nine years after winning its first seats in parliament. The Sweden Democrats ...

Soccer-La Liga plans to take game to Miami halted by court decision

La Ligas hopes of staging Villarreals game with Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 in Miami have ended after a local court declined a request to grant an injunction against the Spanish soccer federation RFEF, who oppose playing the match abroad. The...

Lalu slams Nitish govt for 'undignified' treatment to maths

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday slammed Nitish Kumar government for meting out undignified treatment to the renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh whose family was denied an ambulance after his death at Patna Medical College an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019