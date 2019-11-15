US News Roundup: Kentucky governor's race; California school shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Restaurants remove dining rooms to speed off-site food frenzy

Restaurants are doing away with dining rooms as consumers increasingly order food deliveries through apps such as Uber Technologies Inc's Uber Eats and GrubHub Inc. The newest Chopt Creative Salad Co location, which opened Tuesday in New York, is unlike any of the chain's other 61 sites. It has no cash registers or tables for customers.

Republican Bevin concedes Kentucky governor's race

Matt Bevin, the Republican Kentucky governor backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, conceded defeat on Thursday in a tight race against Democrat Andy Beshear. Beshear, whose father, Steve, was the state's last Democratic governor, scored a narrow victory on Nov. 5 despite an election-eve rally headlined by Trump, who remains popular among Republicans.

Police look for motive behind California school shooting

Police investigating a high school shooting in California said on Friday they still did not what motivated the suspect, who killed two classmates and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head and collapsing. Thursday morning's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Los Angeles, took place in a matter of just seconds. The suspect pulled a .45 semi-automatic pistol from his backpack in an outdoor school courtyard and opened fire.

Deere workers grapple with fallout from Trump's trade war

Devin Spencer has been on edge ever since Deere & Co. laid off dozens of his colleagues at its Harvester Works plant in western Illinois due to dwindling demand for farm combines. He considers himself lucky to have escaped the indefinite layoffs, but has been relegated to a lower-level job with a pay cut. The 29-year-old welder blames America's trade war with China, which has dented U.S. agricultural exports and, in turn, slowed sales of equipment, for his situation.

Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a lower court ruling that directed his longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors. Trump appealed a Nov. 4 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that prosecutors can enforce a subpoena demanding his personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018 from accounting firm Mazars LLP.

Reuters/Ipsos poll: 3% support Bloomberg for Democratic nomination

If former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg enters the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race, he will be the fifth most-popular candidate, and his presence may draw more support away from former Vice President Joe Biden than others, a new Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows. The Nov. 12-14 national poll found that 3% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Bloomberg, who has not formally declared his candidacy but has taken steps toward a bid. A representative for Bloomberg declined to comment on the findings.

Ousted 'bad news' U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to testify in Trump impeachment probe

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, whom President Donald Trump called "bad news" before firing her, will be in the spotlight on Friday when she testifies at the second day of televised impeachment hearings. The session before the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT), is part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump's presidency even as he seeks re-election in November 2020.

South Carolina teenager sentenced to life in prison for school shooting

A county judge on Thursday sentenced a South Carolina teenager to life imprisonment for killing his father in 2016 before driving to an elementary school and fatally shooting a 6-year-old boy. Prosecutors had sought life in prison for Jesse Osborne, 17, who was 14 at the time of the 2016 attack on Townville Elementary School some 40 miles (65 km) southwest of Greenville.

Witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry

Witnesses have testified behind closed doors and in public in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into whether Republican President Donald Trump abused the power of his office when he sought foreign interference against a political rival. Following are witnesses scheduled for public testimony:

Trump makes final pitch for Republican challenger in Louisiana governor's race

U.S. President Donald Trump made his final appeal to Louisiana voters on Thursday to wrest power from the Deep South's only Democratic governor in an election later this week, seeking to showcase the power of his support in local races. Trump headlined a rally in Bossier City, marking his third visit to the state to support Republican challenger Eddie Rispone against Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)