International Development News
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Kentucky governor's race; California school shooting and more

US News Roundup: Kentucky governor's race; California school shooting and more
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Restaurants remove dining rooms to speed off-site food frenzy

Restaurants are doing away with dining rooms as consumers increasingly order food deliveries through apps such as Uber Technologies Inc's Uber Eats and GrubHub Inc. The newest Chopt Creative Salad Co location, which opened Tuesday in New York, is unlike any of the chain's other 61 sites. It has no cash registers or tables for customers.

Republican Bevin concedes Kentucky governor's race

Matt Bevin, the Republican Kentucky governor backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, conceded defeat on Thursday in a tight race against Democrat Andy Beshear. Beshear, whose father, Steve, was the state's last Democratic governor, scored a narrow victory on Nov. 5 despite an election-eve rally headlined by Trump, who remains popular among Republicans.

Police look for motive behind California school shooting

Police investigating a high school shooting in California said on Friday they still did not what motivated the suspect, who killed two classmates and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head and collapsing. Thursday morning's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Los Angeles, took place in a matter of just seconds. The suspect pulled a .45 semi-automatic pistol from his backpack in an outdoor school courtyard and opened fire.

Deere workers grapple with fallout from Trump's trade war

Devin Spencer has been on edge ever since Deere & Co. laid off dozens of his colleagues at its Harvester Works plant in western Illinois due to dwindling demand for farm combines. He considers himself lucky to have escaped the indefinite layoffs, but has been relegated to a lower-level job with a pay cut. The 29-year-old welder blames America's trade war with China, which has dented U.S. agricultural exports and, in turn, slowed sales of equipment, for his situation.

Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a lower court ruling that directed his longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors. Trump appealed a Nov. 4 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that prosecutors can enforce a subpoena demanding his personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018 from accounting firm Mazars LLP.

Reuters/Ipsos poll: 3% support Bloomberg for Democratic nomination

If former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg enters the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race, he will be the fifth most-popular candidate, and his presence may draw more support away from former Vice President Joe Biden than others, a new Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows. The Nov. 12-14 national poll found that 3% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Bloomberg, who has not formally declared his candidacy but has taken steps toward a bid. A representative for Bloomberg declined to comment on the findings.

Ousted 'bad news' U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to testify in Trump impeachment probe

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, whom President Donald Trump called "bad news" before firing her, will be in the spotlight on Friday when she testifies at the second day of televised impeachment hearings. The session before the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT), is part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump's presidency even as he seeks re-election in November 2020.

South Carolina teenager sentenced to life in prison for school shooting

A county judge on Thursday sentenced a South Carolina teenager to life imprisonment for killing his father in 2016 before driving to an elementary school and fatally shooting a 6-year-old boy. Prosecutors had sought life in prison for Jesse Osborne, 17, who was 14 at the time of the 2016 attack on Townville Elementary School some 40 miles (65 km) southwest of Greenville.

Witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry

Witnesses have testified behind closed doors and in public in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into whether Republican President Donald Trump abused the power of his office when he sought foreign interference against a political rival. Following are witnesses scheduled for public testimony:

Trump makes final pitch for Republican challenger in Louisiana governor's race

U.S. President Donald Trump made his final appeal to Louisiana voters on Thursday to wrest power from the Deep South's only Democratic governor in an election later this week, seeking to showcase the power of his support in local races. Trump headlined a rally in Bossier City, marking his third visit to the state to support Republican challenger Eddie Rispone against Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Lombard sparkles to grab second-round lead at Nedbank Challenge

South African Zander Lombard overcame a poor start to surge into a two-shot lead after the second round of the European Tours Nedbank Golf Challenge, sinking six birdies and an eagle in a round of 65 at the Gary Player Country Club on Frida...

India, UK enhancing defence ties: British High Commissioner

The 2021 version of naval exercise between India and the UK could be the most complex and sophisticated one yet, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said on Friday, highlighting deepening bilateral defence ties. He also said a lia...

Habitats Trust awards grants worth Rs 84 lakh for environment conservation

The Habitats Trust, co-founded by HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra, has announced grants totalling Rs 84 lakh to organisations working on environment conservation. The Habitats Trust awarded full financial grants worth Rs 60 lakh t...

Attack on Fulani village kills 20 in central Mali

At least 20 people were found dead after an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, where communal violence has surged in recent months, the government said on Friday. The attack on Wednesday follows a string of deadly clashes between h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019