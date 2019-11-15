International Development News
Development News Edition

EU regulators circle on Apple Pay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:53 IST
EU regulators circle on Apple Pay

The EU's powerful anti-trust regulator is taking a closer look at Apple Pay, an official said on Friday, amid worry that the fast-growing and easy-to-use payment system is shutting out rivals. Personal finance is the new battleground for big tech, with Google, Amazon, and Facebook -- the latter through its controversial Libra crypto currency -- also seeking to tap the potentially lucrative but politically touchy market.

Launched in 2014, Apple Pay allows iPhone or Apple Watch users to make payments at retailers by touching their devices to the same terminals currently used for credit and debit cards. Predictions are that contactless payments using smartphones will replace the need for wallets or pocketbooks that are stuffed with cumbersome cash, cards and commuter pass.

But any company wanting to use the technology on an iPhone -- whether a bank or the London metro system -- must pass through Apple Pay for a fee. Amid a rising chorus of complaints, the EU is eager to demonstrate that it is ahead on this issue after receiving years of criticism for its slow response to the rise of Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Asked by AFP, a spokeswoman for the European Commission confirmed that questionnaires had been sent to market players in the mobile payments sector, but declined to provide more detail. The technology at the heart of concerns in the Apple Pay case is "near-field communication", or NFC, which permits devices to communicate within a very short range of each other, usually less than 10 centimeters (four inches).

"The starting point is technical: the use of NFC is blocked for payments on Apple products, except for Apple Pay," said Jean Allix of the European Consumers Organisation. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager last week acknowledged that "we get many, many concerns when it comes to Apple Pay.... People see that it becomes increasingly difficult to compete in the market for easy payments".

Fearing disruption, but not wanting to be left behind, Europe's financial sector is struggling to balance cooperation with the American iPhone maker with stifling the rise of contact-less payments. In Germany, after lobbying by banks, lawmakers this week inserted an amendment into an anti-money laundering law that could deny Apple Pay exclusivity to the NFC payments technology on iPhones.

"We are surprised by the suddenness of this legislative process and worry the draft proposal has the potential to negatively impact users' payment experience," Apple said Friday in a statement. "We look forward to engaging with the German government to help them understand our technical approach to Apple Pay and we'll continue to work closely with the EU regulators," Apple added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sedition case booked by Hyd'bad police over 'provocative'

A case has been registered for sedition and other charges in connection with alleged objectionable and highly provocative slogans and remarks raised by some people at a gathering here over the Ayodhya verdict, police said on Friday. The s...

Trump releases record of friendly first Zelensky call

Washington, Nov 15 AFP President Donald Trump on Friday sought to bolster his case that he did nothing wrong in Ukraine by releasing the reconstruction of a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which they exchanged litt...

Congo president says Ebola outbreak should be over this year

An outbreak of Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo should be eradicated by the end of 2019, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said on Friday. The epidemic in Congo was declared in August 2018 and has so far killed about 2,100 p...

UPDATE 1-China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award

Swedens minister for culture will be banned from entering China if she attends a literary award ceremony on Friday for detained Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai, Beijings ambassador to the Nordic country said on Friday.Gui Minhai, a Chinese-bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019