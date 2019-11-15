International Development News
Development News Edition

LHC admits plea seeking unconditional travel permission for Nawaz Sharif

Rejecting the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the Lahore High Court on Friday admitted a plea seeking the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list unconditionally.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:32 IST
LHC admits plea seeking unconditional travel permission for Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI

Rejecting the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the Lahore High Court on Friday admitted a plea seeking the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list unconditionally. A bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem adjourned the matter for hearing on Saturday.

During the hearing, the government opposed the plea filed by PML-N president and Nawaz's brother Shehbaz Sharif against the condition imposed by the government on Nawaz's travel, Dunya News reported. The bench asked if the former premier wanted to go abroad for medical treatment, Nawaz's counsel said: "If the court permits."

The bench questioned whether the federal government had the mandate to set conditions for removing Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Justice Najafi inquired if Nawaz was placed on the ECL in 2018 with the recommendation of the NAB's Lahore or Islamabad bureau. Addressing a press conference alongside the PML-N's top leadership on Thursday, its president Shehbaz Sharif accused the government of playing "dirty politics" on the former prime minister's health, reported Dawn.

PML-N decision comes a day after Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem announced that Sharif will be given "one-time" permission to travel aboard for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks. The permission will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond "to the tune of Paksitani rupee 7-7.5 billion." Nawaz is required to travel to London for treatment as his health deteriorated in the Kot Lakhpat jail where he was serving seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

Nawaz was rushed to hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors have been struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal. Sharif was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket had been cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the ECL list.

The federal government and National Accountability Bureau were both hesitant to take off Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL, sources told Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award

Swedens minister for culture will be banned from entering China if she attends a literary award ceremony on Friday for detained Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai, Beijings ambassador to the Nordic country said on Friday.Gui Minhai, a Chinese-bo...

Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews had disorderly conduct charges against him dismissed this week after coming to a financial settlement with his accuser. Matthews had faced charges of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior, ste...

40,000 refugees expelled from Istanbul

Istanbul, Nov 15 AFP Turkey said Friday it had expelled more than 40,000 refugees living in Istanbul and sent them back to the provinces where they were initially registered. A campaign was run from July through to the end of October, aimed...

Jitendra seeks cooperation of officials with LGs of J-K, Ladakh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday asked officials of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh not to get misled by disgruntled elements and sought their support to Lieutenant Governors for success of the new administrative se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019