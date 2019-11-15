International Development News
Development News Edition

Nepali local govt representatives in India on exposure visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karaikudi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:40 IST
Nepali local govt representatives in India on exposure visit

Sixteen elected government representatives from western Nepal's Gorkha district are currently on an exposure visit to Gujarat and New Delhi as part of India's post-earthquake reconstruction efforts in the Himalayan nation. Owner Driven Reconstruction Collaborative of India (ODRC), a United Nations Development Programme partner, is coordinating the visits to Gujarat and Delhi from November 12 to 16.

Municipality mayors, deputy mayors, ward chairs, vice-chairs of gaunpalikas are part of the Nepali delegation. They would be briefed on the reconstruction efforts taken up after the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, focusing on the owner-driven reconstruction, according to a release by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The delegation will also interact with elected representatives from Bhuj and the Gujarat Government. In Delhi, the delegation will interact with National Disaster Management Authority of India officials, getting a comprehensive overview of India's disaster preparedness.

The Indian Government is collaborating with Nepal for post-earthquake reconstruction of 26,912 houses in Gorkha district of Nepal. The 2015 Nepal earthquake measuring 7.8 killed nearly 9,000 people. The epicenter of the powerful quake was in Gorkha district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CBI registers case against Amnesty International for violation of FCRA; carries out searches

The CBI on Friday registered a case against Amnesty International India and three of its associate organisations for alleged violation of laws pertaining to Rs 36 crore foreign fundings, officials said. After the case was registered, the CB...

UPDATE 1-Tunisia's Ennahda names Habib Jemli as choice for PM

Tunisias moderate Islamist Ennahda, which came first in last months parliamentary elections, has named Habib Jemli, a former junior agriculture minister, as its choice to become prime minister, party spokesman Imed Khemiri said on Friday.Pr...

Earthquake-like brain-wave bursts found to be essential for healthy sleep: Study

A new research on rats has shown that cortical arousals and brief awakenings during sleep exhibit non-equilibrium dynamics and complex organisation across time scales, which are necessary for spontaneous sleep-stage transitions and for main...

WRAPUP 7-Highway blockade reveals splits in Hong Kong protest movement

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters partially unblocked a key highway on Friday and then blocked it again during the evening rush hour, exposing splits in a movement that has been largely leaderless in months of often violent unrest.Activist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019