International Development News
Development News Edition

Israel army to probe 'unexpected' harm to civilians in Gaza strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:21 IST
Israel army to probe 'unexpected' harm to civilians in Gaza strike
Image Credit: Flickr

Israel's military said Friday it would investigate unanticipated civilian casualties in a strike the previous day on an Islamic Jihad target in the Gaza Strip. "According to the information available to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) at the time of the strike, no civilians were expected to be harmed," the army said, after eight members of the same Palestinian family were killed.

"The IDF is investigating the harm caused to civilians by the strike," it said in a statement to AFP. Israel hit the home of Rasmi Abu Malhous, who it described as an Islamic Jihad commander, early on Thursday before a truce between the sides went into force.

The strike killed him, five children and two women, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the strip, where the Islamist Hamas movement rules. Islamic Jihad, the second most powerful Palestinian militant group in Gaza after Hamas, said Malhous was "known as a person affiliated with Islamic Jihad but he was not a commander".

An Israeli strike Tuesday killed a top Islamic Jihad commander, Baha Abu al-Ata, and his wife and brought a wave of rocket fire into Israel in response. Since then 34 Palestinians have been killed and more than 100 wounded in the Gaza Strip, according to a Palestinian report.

The Israeli army said Islamic Jihad fired more than 450 rockets at Israel. There were no Israeli fatalities. Israel launched fresh strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza early Friday in response to new rocket fire, underscoring the fragility of the truce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ousted ambassador felt 'big threat;' Trump assails her anew

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Washington, Nov 15 AP Former US Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail in Trump impeachment hearings Friday of the big threat she felt upon suddenly being ousted f...

Winter session of Assam Assembly from Nov 28

The seven-day winter session of the Assam Assembly will begin from November 28, a statement from the assembly secretariat said hereThe proceedings of the first day of the session include Oath of Affirmation by the newly elected members and ...

UPDATE 2-For California police, what motivated deadly school shooting is question of the day

California police on Friday were working to identify what motivated a 16-year-old to open fire on his fellow high school students a day earlier, killing two and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head. Detectives worked th...

UPDATE 2-Trump adviser Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction, witness tampering

A jury convicted U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone on Friday, finding the long-time Republican operative and self-proclaimed dirty trickster guilty on seven criminal counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019