International Development News
Development News Edition

Israel to probe 'unexpected' civilian casualties in Gaza strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gaza City
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:34 IST
Israel to probe 'unexpected' civilian casualties in Gaza strike
Image Credit: Pixabay

Israel's military pledged Friday to investigate unexpected civilian casualties in a strike targeting Islamic Jihad in Gaza, where a ceasefire agreement remained fragile after fighting left 34 Palestinians dead. Underscoring the frailty of the truce, a volley of rockets was fired from the coastal strip into the Jewish state after the deal officially took effect on Thursday morning.

Israel hit back with strikes early Friday against Islamic Jihad, the second most powerful Palestinian militant group in Gaza after Islamist movement Hamas which runs the enclave. Hours before the ceasefire was due to begin on Thursday, Israel hit the family home of Rasmi Abu Malhous, who it described as an Islamic Jihad commander.

The strike -- in Deir al-Balah, in Gaza -- killed Abu Malhous, his two wives and five children, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the strip. Islamic Jihad said Malhous was "known as a person affiliated with Islamic Jihad but he was not a commander".

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that the target, "like many others, had the tactic of hiding ammunition and military infrastructure in their own residence". The army acknowledged civilian casualties but said they were unanticipated.

"According to the information available to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) at the time of the strike, no civilians were expected to be harmed," it said Friday. "The IDF is investigating the harm caused to civilians by the strike," it said in a statement to AFP.

Earlier in the week the army accused Islamic Jihad fighters of using "human shields" in an attempt to discourage Israel attacking. Survivors of the strike targeting Abu Malhous, including more of his children, were taken to a local hospital.

"They are innocents and they will have only painful memories. It will take time for them to recover," Eid Abu Malhous, a relative who tried to comfort survivors, told AFP on Thursday. The latest round of fighting began on Tuesday when an Israeli strike killed a top Islamic Jihad commander, Baha Abu al-Ata, and his wife and brought a wave of rocket fire into Israel in response.

Israel said that he had been the brains behind many operations against the Jewish state. Although smaller than Hamas, Islamic Jihad is considered more radical. Following his death Islamic Jihad launched more than 450 rockets into Israel, causing injuries and property damage but no deaths.

The barrage set air raid sirens wailing and sent Israelis rushing to bomb shelters in the country's south and central regions,l including the economic capital, Tel Aviv. One rocket narrowly missed speeding cars on a busy highway.

Israeli air defences intercepted dozens of rockets, exploding in fireballs high in the sky. Israel responded with a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip that killed a total of 34 Palestinians and wounded more than a hundred.

It was the deadliest surge in violence in Gaza since May 2018 when border clashes sparked by the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem left about 60 Palestinians dead from Israeli army fire. Friday's Israeli strikes, against what was described as a "rocket production site", left at least two wounded on the Palestinian side, according to the Gaza health ministry.

It came after at least seven rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza Thursday, which Israel said it viewed "with great severity." It said it was prepared to "continue operating as necessary against all attempts to harm Israel civilians".

The ceasefire brokered by Egyptian and UN officials, the usual mediators between Gaza and Israel, was agreed as the flare-up raised fears of a new all-out conflict. To keep a lid on tensions, Palestinians cancelled weekly protests along the Gaza-Israeli border that have often led to violence since March 2018.

The violence came at a politically sensitive time for Israel, with no new government in place since a September election ended in deadlock. Unusually, Israel has singled out Islamic Jihad rather than hold Hamas responsible for all violence emanating from its territory, as it usually does.

Israeli analysts said it was a clear signal the army sought to avoid a wider conflict in Gaza, where Israel and Palestinian militants have fought three wars since 2008. Hamas repeatedly said it would not abandon its ally, but its decision not to join the fight helped maintain a fragile truce with Israel that has seen tens of millions of dollars in Qatari aid flow into the impoverished Gaza Strip since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress

Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, was found guilty Friday of witness tampering and lying to Congress about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clintons 2016 election bid. Stone was convi...

Raj Guv asks farmers to adopt commercial farming

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday exhorted farmers to do commercial farming instead of traditional farming. He also asked agricultural scientists to emphasise on the need to add value and market products.Mishra was addressing a sem...

New "Star Wars" title from EA set to be big draw this holiday season

Electronic Arts Inc launched Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Friday, garnering strong reviews for its flagship action-adventure series that is crucial to its holiday sales, after the videogame publisher shelved NBA Live game.The latest title...

Pakistan becomes first country to launch new typhoid vaccine

Karachi, Nov 15 AFP Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce a new typhoid vaccine, officials said Friday, as the country grapples with an ongoing outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of the potentially fatal disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019