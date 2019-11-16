Bolivia to expel all Venezuelan diplomats: minister
Bolivia will expel all officials from Venezuela's embassy in La Paz for "violating diplomatic norms," interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said on Friday. Socialist Venezuela was a key ally of Evo Morales before he resigned as president of Bolivia on Sunday, leading the way for right-wing interim leader Jeanine Anez to take over.
"All the diplomatic personnel representing (President Nicolas) Maduro at Venezuela's embassy in Bolivia will be allowed to leave the country for having interfered in internal state affairs," said Longaric.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
