Afghan officials: 2 federal prosecutors shot dead near Kabul

Kabul, Nov 16 (AP) Afghan officials say gunmen have shot dead two federal prosecutors as they were driving to Bagram Airfield north of the capital, Kabul. Jamshid Rasouli, spokesman for the national Attorney General's office, said two other prosecutors were wounded in Saturday's attack.

He says the prosecutors were heading to the prison at Bagram Airfield, which has held top-level Taliban detainees, including Anas Haqqani. He's the younger brother of the Taliban's deputy chief Sirajuddin Haqqani, who leads the fearsome Haqqani militant network.

Anas Haqqani and two other Taliban prisoners were supposed to be freed Friday in exchange for an American and an Australian national. But the Taliban say the three prisoners didn't show up at an exchange site agreed upon with the U.S.

It's unclear where those three Taliban prisoners are currently located. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

