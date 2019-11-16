Road clearing in Hong Kong 'voluntary' move by Chinese PLA - city spokesman

A move by China's People's Liberation Army to clear debris and barricades left by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday was initiated as a "voluntary community activity" by the military, a city spokesman said.

The spokesman said the city government did not request assistance from the PLA, which has stayed confined to its garrison during months of protests that have gripped Hong Kong.

