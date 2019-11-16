International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'Black Pete' protested as Dutch children hail St Nicholas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:55 IST
UPDATE 1-'Black Pete' protested as Dutch children hail St Nicholas
Representative image

Anti-racism campaigners held protests in cities across the Netherlands on Saturday as Dutch children hailed the annual arrival of St. Nicholas and a blackface character who traditionally accompanies him.

Parades in many cities were marked by a large police presence, after scuffles between groups who see "Black Pete" as racist and those who cherish the character as a fun holiday tradition led to arrests last year. Usually portrayed by white people in blackface paint wearing frizzy wigs and prominent red lipstick, Black Pete has sparked intense discussion -- and sometimes violent clashes -- in recent years.

Campaigners against racism say exposure to such imagery is hurtful to black people and damaging to children. But a shrinking majority of Dutch people say there is no reason to change what they see as a harmless tradition. A pageant in the city of Apeldoorn depicting the arrival of St Nicholas was broadcast on national television.

Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Dutch wing of the anti-Muslim PEGIDA movement, was arrested in Apeldoorn by police after refusing to go to an area designated for demonstrations. He was dressed as Black Pete. The United Nations has repeatedly called for any racist features to be eradicated from the pre-Christmas festivities but the Dutch government has so far declined to take a stance.

Last week, police arrested four people in The Hague after they stormed a building where anti-Black Pete activists were gathered, smashing windows and throwing fireworks in an apparent attempt to intimidate them. The "Kick Out Black Pete" movement canceled several events throughout the country after the incident, but still held protests in six cities, including The Hague and Groningen, on Saturday.

The rally in The Hague attracted a few hundred protesters, holding "Black Pete is racism" signs and chanting "The Netherlands should be ashamed". In Dutch folklore, St. Nicholas travels once a year from Spain on a steamboat laden with presents. The appearance of his sidekick derives from a 19th-century story by children's author Jan Schenkman that was illustrated with pictures of a dark-skinned Spanish Moor.

A recent opinion poll showed 59% of all Dutch wanted to keep "Zwarte Piet" in blackface, while 26% said the tradition needed to be changed gradually. In 2011, when the protests started, only 7% of the Dutch said Pete should change. Since then, major cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam and the national public broadcaster have decided to ditch blackface in favor of Petes smeared with soot -- from the chimneys, they are said to go down to bring children their presents.

About 15% of the 17.3 million population of the Netherlands, which was for centuries a major colonial power, are from ethnic minorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Runway incursion at Chennai airport: DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for 3 months

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday. Capt. Elitom...

India record best-ever medal haul in World Para Athletics Championship

India signed off the campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship with their biggest ever haul nine medals - finishing in the 24th position in the nine-day competition here. Until this edition, London 2017 had been Indias best-ever sh...

Warriors await MRI after Russell sprains thumb

Golden State Warriors leading scorer DAngelo Russell will have an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right thumb in Fridays 105-100 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Russell, 23, left midway through the third quarter after having the...

Cuba cries foul as doctors head home from Bolivia

The first of around 700 Cuban doctors were scheduled to fly home from strife-torn Bolivia on Saturday as officials railed against what they charged was slander and mistreatment by Bolivias conservative interim government.Cuba said Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019